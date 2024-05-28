Detroit Pistons Upgrade Front Court in 2024 NBA Mock Draft
At the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, the Detroit Pistons didn’t find themselves in a lucky spot. Despite having the best odds of a landing a top-two pick, the Pistons barely cracked the top five.
Now selecting fifth-overall, the Pistons won’t get the opportunity to take one of the two top front court players in the player pool.
So, in another 2024 NBA Mock Draft from the New York Post, the Pistons grab the consensus third-best forward on the board by taking on NBA G League Ignite’s Matas Buzelis.
“His height has been measured at 6-8, 6-10 and even 6-11. Buzelis has been viewed as a top-10 pick who could someday possibly be the best player to come out of this weak draft. In other words, there’s not much consensus on him. What’s clear is Buzelis a big forward with solid athleticism and multi-positional ability. And his shooting form suggests his struggles with Ignite could’ve been an outlier. If so, whoever takes him could hit big down the line.”
Before Buzelis goes off the board in this mock, the top four selections are Alex Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher, Reed Sheppard, and Nikola Topic.
In the past, the Pistons have proven to be willing to gamble on non-NCAA prospects.
Just last year, they spent their top pick on Overtime Elite’s Ausar Thompson. Buzelis would join the team fresh off a run in the NBA G League.
The 19-year-old forward hails from Illinois. He was a five-star prospect in high school, ranking in the top ten for most major recruiting platforms.
After being one of the top players in the nation, Buzelis took on a supporting role with the Ignite. In 26 games, he spent around 32 minutes on the court. Throughout his run, he averaged 14 points while shooting 45 percent from the field.
Buzelis’ struggles from three have become his biggest knock during the pre-draft process. As he attempted 3.4 threes per game, he hit on just 27 percent of his shots. Overall, Buzelis averaged 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks.
The fifth pick is expected to be a project selection either way. With the Pistons currently in a rebuild, they have the wiggle room to allow a first-year player to come in and work through his growing pains as a rookie role player.
With the draft a month away, many mock drafts leave an impression that Buzelis has a good chance to become Detroit’s top selection.