Detroit Pistons Upgrade Injured Veteran’s Status vs Kings
There could be a reinforcement in play for the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. With the Pistons continuing their road trip with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the veteran center Isaiah Stewart just might make his return to the court.
According to the official NBA injury report, Stewart is questionable to take on the Kings on Thursday night. Lately, the veteran big man has been dealing with a knee sprain.
Stewart is likely to be a game-time decision for Thursday’s action in Sacramento.
When the Pistons faced the Miami Heat last Monday, Stewart was back to a bench role after getting the start for a game. Just seven minutes into his shift, the veteran big man was removed from the game as he experienced pain in his knee.
When the Pistons faced the Utah Jazz three nights later, Stewart was ruled out for the action. Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff made it clear that the veteran center is considered to be day-to-day with his recovery. So far, Stewart hasn’t been back in action, but he’s been working.
Ahead of the matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the Pistons had Stewart on the road roading out after a shootaround session. It was a clear sign that Stewart could return very soon.
At this point, Stewart has missed three games in a row. If he’s back in action against the Kings on Thursday night, he’ll most likely resume his role off the bench.
This season, Stewart has come off the bench for all but three of the 27 matchups he played. Despite seeing fewer minutes this year, Stewart has been quite productive on both ends of the floor while coming off the bench. He’s averaging six points on 55 percent shooting, along with six rebounds and one block per game.