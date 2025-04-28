Detroit Pistons Vet’s Blunt Reaction to Game 4 Loss vs Knicks
In a must-win game at home, the Detroit Pistons nearly completed a comeback from a 16-point deficit to tie up the series 2-2 against the New York Knicks. Tim Hardaway Jr., who had a strong Game 3 outing, had a chance to be the hero on Sunday afternoon.
With just seconds left on the clock, the Pistons were hoping to get a successful jumper from Cade Cunningham. While that shot didn’t fall, the Pistons got a second-chance opportunity, which became a last-second corner three let off by Hardaway.
It was an unsuccessful shot, but it should’ve been whistled for a foul, allowing Hardaway to get three shots as his team trailed by one point. Whistles were silent, the buzzer went off, and the home crowd was stunned.
Hardaway wasn’t in the mood to discuss his reaction to the sequence after the game. He kept his postgame availability in the locker room short and blunt.
“You guys saw it,” Hardaway told reporters. “Blatant.”
The referees for the afternoon justified the Pistons’ sour feelings on the way everything played out. After the game, a pool report revealed that a foul should’ve been called.
“During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play. After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called,” said Crew Chief, David Guthrie.
Unfortunately, it won’t make a difference. With the Knicks winning the matchup, the Pistons have to travel back to New York to play an elimination game. They managed to split the last two matchups at Madison Square Garden, and they will fight with their backs against the wall this time around.
Detroit and New York are scheduled for a Tuesday night battle.