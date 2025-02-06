Detroit Pistons Veteran Compares Cade Cunningham to Former MVP
Throughout his NBA career, Malik Beasley has had the chance to play alongside some high-level players. Now with the Detroit Pistons, he feels Cade Cunningham belongs in the conversation with some of the NBA's top talents.
As the Pistons continue to battle for playoff position, Cunningham has been a major catalyst in their success this season. He's put together a breakout campaign, and recently received proper leaguewide recognition. Later this month, the Pistons guard will be partaking in the first All-Star game of his young career.
In his fourth season, Cunningham has showed the potential to be an elite all-around talent in the NBA. Through 46 games, he is averaging 25.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 9.5 APG. Beasley has been one of the biggest benefactors of Cunningham's heightened play, as he is putting up some of the best numbers of his career in Detroit.
During a recent interview with FanDuel Sports Network, Beasley opened up on his thoughts regarding Cunningham in his first season with the Pistons. He feels the rising star reminds him of reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic.
"He reminds me of Nikola Jokic," Beasley said. "People don't understand how great he is. I'm not just boosting him because he's my teammate, but I've played with a lot of greats, I've seen it. He's doing it so easily, so chill, and it's fun to see and be around."
In regards to playmaking, Cunningham has nearly been on par with the three-time MVP. He is currently third in the league in assists per game, while Jokic (10.3) is slightly ahead of him in second. They are also both top five in triple-doubles, though Jokic has a wide lead in first place.
Comparing him to Jokic is certainly high praise, but Cunningham has earned with how he's looked for stretches this season. He's undoubtably made "the leap" to the star tier in the NBA hierarchy.