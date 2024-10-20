Detroit Pistons Veteran has High Aspirations for Cade Cunningham
When it comes to the Detroit Pistons core, there is one prospect that stands out above the rest. Following a strong 2024 campaign, one of the team's new additions feels the best has yet to come for Cade Cunningham.
As a jumbo-sized guard who has strong scoring and playmaking abilities, Cunningham is the kind of a player a team can build their offense around. However, having adequate spacing is a necessary element to fully un-tapping his potential. Understanding this, Trajan Langdon brought in numerous veterans to help open up the floor for Cunningham and others.
Among the players the Pistons signed this offseason was Malik Beasley. Fresh off a season where he shot 41.3% on high volume, he has a chance to be a major X-factor for Detroit. In his early days with his new team, the veteran guard has already been very impressed with what he's seen from Cunningham.
When talking about the Pistons star's potential, Beasley did not hold back. He feels Cunningham has a chance to break through and become and All-Star in the future.
“Cade can be an All-Star for sure,” Beasley said. “I think we can help him get there.”
Along with helping elevate Cunningham on the court, Beasley is helping the rising star behind the scenes as well. The two talk a lot in practice about what the improved spacing can do for his offensive game as a whole.
At the Pistons’ practice facility, Beasley grew animated as he demonstrated how his presence creates more space for Cunningham to maneuver. He pantomimed the floaters Cunningham should have available to him if defenders jump Duren, the roll man, and the lobs Duren can catch from Cunningham for a dunk if opposing defenses stick to Cunningham. Should defenses send help, Beasley explained, “you’re going to get an assist. I’m going to knock it down for you.”
The Pistons sought out veterans this summer to help guide their young core. Understand what a breakout campaign from Cunningham could mean for the team, guys like Beasley are trying to do their part to help him get there.