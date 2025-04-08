Detroit Pistons Veteran Reacts to Historic Feat vs Grizzlies
During the Detroit Pistons' matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Malik Beasley joined an exclusive group of players in NBA history. As he continues arguably the best season of his career, the journeyman guard reflected on his latest accomplishment.
After nailing his second made three of the game, Beasley officially reached 300 makes from beyond the arc on the season. He became just the fifth player ever to accomplish this and the only non-star to do so. Others who have done this in the past include Steph Curry, James Harden, and Klay Thompson.
Following the Pistons' six-point loss to the Grizzlies, Beasley opened up on claiming his own piece of history. He gave a very humble response, saying it wouldn't have been possible if not for the players and coaches around him. Beasley wished the feat ended with a Detroit victory but is still hanging his head high after accomplishing this rare feat.
"It’s a blessing, man," Beasley told reporters. "I credit my teammates, I credit my trainers, my coaches, my family. I’m extremely grateful."
Even though he is having a historic season in regards to three-point shooting, Beasley currently doesn't hold the top spot in the league in makes. He's been neck-and-neck with Anthony Edwards, who sits in first with 303 makes from deep (two more than Beasley).
As the regular season comes to a close, Beasley continues to shatter any expectations set from when he first signed with the Pistons in free agency. He's been a crucial addition both on and off the court, and is a major catalyst in the team's impressive turnaround this season. Beasley has a chance to be even more of crucial piece as the young squad will need guidance as they navigate their first playoff run.