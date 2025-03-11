Detroit Pistons Veteran Reacts to Latest NBA Career Milestone
Following such a strong start to the season, many were curious to see what the Detroit Pistons were going to do at the trade deadline. While Trajan Langdon didn't make any drastic moves, he did manage to make suitable upgrades to the roster.
In the midst of the chaos that was the Jimmy Butler trade, the Pistons walked away with assets in the multi-team deal. They acquired journeyman point guard Dennis Schroder to fill the roster's void at backup point guard.
Similar to Malik Beasley, Schroder is someone who has tacked on a lot of miles in the NBA across numerous stops. Now, with the Pistons, the veteran guard managed to surpass a big milestone. Along with dishing out four assists in Sunday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Schroder notched 4,000 for his career.
Following this accomplishment, Schroder took to social media to highlight his feat. He posted a picture of him in a makeshift jersey of all the teams he's played for since entering the NBA back in 2013.
"4.000 Career Assists… THATS TUFF!" Schroder wrote on X Monday.
Schroder has played in 12 games for the Pistons since coming over from the Warriors. He's helped bring a stabilizing presence to the second unit in the minutes when Cade Cunningham is off the floor. In his new situation, Schroder is averaging 9.6 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 4.7 APG.
It's been a hectic season for Schroder, suiting up for three different franchises over the past four months. However, he finds himself in a good spot right now. He's got a decent role on a team that's trending in the right direction. As someone with a good amount of big-game experience, the Pistons are going to rely heavily on Schroder and the rest of the vets with the playoffs looming.
