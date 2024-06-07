Detroit Pistons Veteran Releases Statement on Olympic Status
The Detroit Pistons dealt with a handful of notable injuries down the stretch of the 2023-2024 NBA season. One of their notable absences happened to be the in-season trade acquisition, Simone Fontecchio.
As the season winded down, Fontecchio was dealing with a toe contusion. The severity of the setback was unknown for a while, but eventually, it was revealed that Fontecchio’s injury required surgery to repair.
Last week, the Pistons announced Fontecchio underwent successful surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery and could be ready to compete at the start of training camp ahead of the 2024-2025 season.
Unfortunately, Fontecchio won’t get the opportunity to compete for his country on an international stage, though. Following his surgery, Fontecchio released a statement on social media, confirming his eventual absence for Team Italy in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
"The surgery went well, and I am already on the mend,” Fontecchio wrote on Instagram, per Basket News. “Unfortunately, this will result in my absence at this summer's Pre-Olympic games in Puerto Rico. To give up the national team is a great regret for me, I would have liked to take the court and represent the blue jersey again this year, especially with such an important goal as the Olympics. I want to thank Detroit and the National team who have been of tremendous support to me at this time. As always I will be the first fan of the guys and I do a great good luck to all my teammates and staff."
With the Olympic Games out of the question for Fontecchio, the veteran sharpshooter’s focus will be on the next NBA season, where he could return to play for the Pistons.
This summer, Fontecchio becomes a free agent, but he’ll be a restricted prospect. Teams can make offers to the veteran, but anything he agrees to could get matched by Detroit. Considering the Pistons traded for Fontecchio last season, they are obviously interested in his services.
In 16 games with the Pistons, Fontecchio averaged 15 points while shooting 43 percent from beyond their arc. It’s a small sample size for the veteran, but his short stint with the Pistons presented an opportunity for him to produce at a career-high rate.
At the season’s end, there seemed to be mutual interest in a reunion for Fontecchio and the Pistons beyond the 2023-2024 season. Soon, we’ll see if the Trajan Langdon-led Pistons see the former Utah Jazz sharpshooter in the same light as Troy Weaver.