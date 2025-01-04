Detroit Pistons Veteran Reveals Approach With Jaden Ivey’s Injury
Jaden Ivey has a long recovery ahead. After suffering a broken fibula in Wednesday’s win over the Orlando Magic, the veteran guard underwent surgery on Thursday and will miss at least four weeks of action. When the Detroit Pistons reach the four-week re-evaluation date, they will have a better idea of when Ivey could potentially return to action.
“He had just come back from another injury, so having him go down like that for a couple of weeks is going to be tough for us,” Pistons veteran Malik Beasley said on Friday morning, ahead of Detroit’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
While the loss of Ivey will certainly leave an impact on the Pistons and its starting five, Beasley is confident Detroit’s next-man-up mentality will thrive for the time being.
“As a grit and grind team, we’re gonna grind it out,” Beasley added. “The next guys are ready to step up, and we’re ready to go.”
As far as keeping Ivey in a good space mentally, the 28-year-old sharpshooter is doing all he can to contribute.
“Obviously, we’re praying for him,” Beasley finished. “I just texted him this morning again to remind him that everything happens for a reason. He’s a firm believer in God, and he knows that. He’s gonna come back stronger than ever, and we’re going to hold it down for him. Since we’re home all month, I’ll come over and hang out with him—play some games with him—keep his spirits high.”
Jaden Ivey Breaks Silence
On Friday, Ivey took to Instagram to send out a social media message for the first time since going down. As expected, he received a lot of love of support from his teammates and players from all over.
“My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations;"
“knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience.” “But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.” James 1:2-4
“So encouraged by the amount of thoughts, Messages and Prayers I’ve Received. I’m thankful for my wife and my whole family who have been with me throughout the start of this. Even In the midst of this, I trust the one who has put me in this spot, and Ik my Father will get me through because he is faithful and a Great God! I hope my situation can inspire anybody going through any trial in life that Jesus Loves You and he won’t just leave you where you have been stuck, but lean on your Father, because he is right there through your trial. With God nothing is impossible. 🙏🏾 Back Soon….”
Ivey’s sophomore campaign last season left a lot of questions surrounding him heading into the 2024-2025 run. There have been improvements from the 22-year-old across the board.
In 30 games, Ivey averaged 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists while making 46 percent of his field goals and 41 percent of his threes.