Detroit Pistons Veteran Secured Game Ball vs Hawks for Cade Cunningham
On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons found themselves in a down-to-the-wire matchup for a second-straight game. However, this time, they'd find a way to come out on top. One key player came alive on both ends of the floor late to get Detroit back in the win column.
In the closing seconds of the game, the Pistons found themselves with possession of the ball trailing by one. Cade Cunningham stepped up to take the big shot and somehow willed a layup to fall over two outstretched Atlanta Hawks defenders. With roughly eight seconds left on the clock, the Pistons now had to secure a stop on defense if they wanted to pick up a win.
Detroit's hounding defense didn't allow Trae Young to get a shot off, forcing him to dump the ball to an open Onyeka Okongwu under the rim. Just as he rose up for the potential game-winner, Cunningham rotated at the last second and stuffed his shot attempt to secure the victory for Detroit.
Cunningham led the charge for the Pistons all night, extending his triple-double streak to three games. In 36 minutes of action, he posted a stat line of 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists. The Pistons star is currently the only player to record a triple-double in three straight games this season.
Following this heroic outing, one of the Pistons veterans made sure that Cunningham had something to remember this night by. Photos surfaced postgame of Malik Beasley showing that Malik Beasley secured the game ball to give to his teammate.
The Pistons sought out veterans this offseason to bring maturity to this young squad, and Beasley has fully taken on this role. He spoke highly of Cunningham all through training camp and preseason, and continues to do the little things to help propel him to star status in the NBA.