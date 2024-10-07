Doc Rivers Has High Praise for Detroit Pistons Veteran Tobias Harris
On Sunday night, the Detroit Pistons kicked off their preseason schedule with a nationally televised matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Prior to the action, one coach shared his thoughts on the Pistons' key offseason acquisition.
In an attempt to have a stronger veteran presence this season, Trajan Langdon sought out experienced players this offseason. Among the key signings was Tobias Harris, who had a stint in Detroit earlier in his career.
Harris has become a bit of a journeyman in the NBA, playing for five different franchises. One person he's grown close to over the years is Doc Rivers. The two worked alongside each other on two occasions, first with the LA Clippers and then the Philadelphia 76ers.
During his pregame media availability, Rivers was asked about Harris as he gets ready for his second stint with the Pistons. He had nothing but great things to say about his character, and feels he'll be a good mentor for a young Detroit team.
"He’s a pro. Pro’s pro. As high a character guy that’s in the league," Rivers told reporters Sunday. "For these young guys, it’s more of the way that he goes about his daily routines. He’ll set a great example for everybody."
Harris spoke a lot during media day and training camp about being a leader for the Pistons on and off the floor. At this stage in his career, he's aiming to leave his mark on the next generation of players.
As far as the on-court product goes, Harris has yet to officially make his second debut with the Pistons. He was scratched form the preseason opener against Milwaukee due to an illness.