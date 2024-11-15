Doc Rivers' Honest Thoughts on Stewart’s Ejection in Pistons-Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo was on a tear for the Milwaukee Bucks in Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Despite the scoring success he was having, the Pistons felt comfortable having their backup guard, Isaiah Stewart, bringing physicality and toughness to match Antetokounmpo’s strength.
However, he took it too far in the second half.
Stewart committed a hard foul on Giannis, which was deemed unnecessary. The play went to review, and the officials called it a Flagrant 2 foul. Stewart’s night ended with 14 minutes of playing time. He left the game with nine points, three rebounds, and a blocked shot.
For the Pistons, it was a key loss. For the Bucks, it was a galvanizing moment in the eyes of the head coach, Doc Rivers.
“That was big—I thought that was a big moment,” the head coach told reporters.
Of course, Stewart’s absence wasn’t the sole reason the Bucks went on a run in the second half to complete an 18-point comeback. Rivers credited his team’s defensive strategy for getting Detroit out of rhythm.
“The zone defense, I thought, changed the game for us. It just took them off stride a little bit,” Rivers said.
“…Then that play took us to another level. It almost told us, ‘OK.. This is a war, and we’re going to get it.’ It’s amazing how little things like that can change a game. It also took a guy that was very valuable for them off the floor. That was important as well.”
Stewart’s one minute of action in the third quarter was the last time he was seen during Wednesday’s game. In the fourth quarter, Giannis played seven minutes, scoring ten points. The Bucks and the Pistons knotted the game at 111 and needed overtime to settle the score.
Once again, Antetokounmpo was a man on a mission in the extra period. He scored 11 of his team’s 16 points. The veteran superstar singlehandedly outscored the Pistons, who produced just nine points during the five-minute quarter.
He was on the wrong side of a dangerous play, but it didn’t knock him off his game in the end.
“That’s not a basketball play,” Giannis said after.
“I think the ref did a great job making the right call. I couldn’t share what it was, but I know he got ejected. At the end of the day, when you play guys like Duren and Stewart, guys that are physical, you gotta expect that. Coming into the game, I knew it was gonna be tough for me to get to my angles and make plays.”
The Bucks superstar finished the game with 59 points in 43 minutes of action. He produced a double-double by coming down with 14 rebounds. He also had seven assists, two steals, and three blocks.
Milwaukee put the Pistons away with a 127-120 victory. The two teams will meet again on December 3 for an NBA Cup group stage battle in Detroit.
