Doc Rivers' Honest Thoughts on Stewart’s Ejection in Pistons-Bucks

Here's Giannis' shot chart for his 59-point night.



Dominant at-rim as always. But also keeps knocking down midrange.



This season Giannis is making 48.8% of his midrange jumpers from 15+ feet. Best of his career.



Antetokounmpo is impossible to stop when the midrange is falling. pic.twitter.com/i0eSRbjnEE