Donovan Mitchell’s Official Playing Status for Pistons-Cavaliers
Heading into the Wednesday night matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons, the visitors have a key name added to the injury report.
According to the Cavaliers, the star guard Donovan Mitchell was downgraded to questionable shortly before the matchup.
Per the official NBA injury report, Mitchell is dealing with a shoulder contusion.
The All-Star guard will get the night off on the second night of a back-to-back for Cleveland.
When the Cavaliers hosted the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, Mitchell checked in for 36 minutes of action. The star guard ended up producing 31 points on 48 percent shooting from the field. He went just 4-14 from beyond the arc.
Along with his scoring, Mitchell racked up 10 rebounds to secure the double-double. He had six assists in the playmaking department.
The Cavs and the Pistons faced each other twice before this season. The first matchup came on October 25, where Mitchell scored 19 points, two rebounds, and five assists on a below-average scoring night by his standards. Still, the Cavaliers secured a double-digit win over the Pistons.
The Pistons and the Cavs met for the second time this season on January 27. Once again, the Cavaliers collected a double-digit victory, defeating the Pistons by 19 points.
Mitchell produced 21 points, two rebounds, and six assists in 30 minutes of action.
Detroit will be looking to snap an 11-game losing streak against the Cavs on Wednesday night. The teams will tip-off at 7 PM ET.
