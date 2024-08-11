Draymond Green Believes Pistons Big Man Should’ve Made Olympics
All went well for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Well, sort of.
While the 5-on-5 squad, which includes a roster full of NBA stars, went undefeated and won gold, the 3-on-3 squad couldn’t survive pool play as they went 2-5.
While USA missed its top player, Jimmer Fredette, after he went down with an injury in the tournament, coming up short in a spot that USA is known to dominate was still a major disappointment. Many believe the lack of NBA presence in the game should change.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is not only in that boat, but he believes a Detroit Pistons center should’ve made his way over to Paris for the Olympic run to compete in the 3-on-3 tournament.
“Why are not young NBA players on the 3-on-3 team?” Green said on his podcast. “Guys, that A. Have not gotten an opportunity to play on the national team yet. Or, B. Guys that may never get the opportunity. Naz Reid … Jalen Green. You got, like, big Jalen Duren. A fourth—number one, this is about building a resume. However, I think he’s on his way to being a superstar, and he’ll probably be on the next Team USA—Tyrese Maxey. Like, imagine Maxey in that getting his first gold medal. In 2021, I watched Kelsey Plum on that team. I watched Jackie Young on that team. They went and won a gold medal. So when they win a gold medal, this isn’t going to be their first gold medal. This is going to be their first national team gold medal. But they could already walk around I’m an Olympic gold medalist. Special. It’s special. I can’t understand for the life of me how that 3-on-3 team was the team we ended up with. I am baffled.”
Duren is on Team USA’ radar, and it’s not shocking to see why. Coming out of Memphis in 2022, Duren landed in the NBA’s lottery, going 13th overall in the draft.
The former five-star recruit landed on the Pistons after getting drafted by the Charlotte Hornets. Being on a rebuilding squad, Duren had a chance to garner significant playing time as a rookie and started nearly half of his games in year one.
Spending 25 minutes on the court during the 2022-2023 season, Duren averaged nine points per game on 65 percent shooting from the field. On the glass, he produced nine rebounds per game.
During his sophomore season last year, Duren started all but one of the 61 games he played. With an increase in playing time, the former first-rounder averaged a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds per game.