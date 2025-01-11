Draymond Green Reacts to Encounter With Detroit Pistons Rookie
Throughout his career, Draymond Green has built a reputation of being chippy with his opponents. Things would be no different on Thursday night, as he had a small encounter with a member of the Detroit Pistons.
Early on in the fourth quarter, there was a minor scuffle between the Pistons and Warriors. Darymond Green and rookie Ron Holland exchanges words, but things did not escalate from there. Players from both teams got involved and separated the two before things got out of hand.
Emotions would run high for the rest of the game, as the game remained tight to the final buzzer. In the end, the Warriors escaped with a 107-104 win on the road.
While speaking with the media at his locker after the game, Green was asked about his exchange with Holland. He stated that there is no bad blood between the two, and that he's been a fan of the former No. 5 pick for some time now.
"I love the young fella," Green said. "He has some traits that you can't teach. He's not afraid to mix it up with you, which I love. That moment we have on the court was amazing."
Holland echoed a lot of what Green said, stating there was no animosity between them. The Pistons rookie also opened up on how his relationship with the former champion dates back to his days in high school.
Despite being in the later stages of his career, Green still fills the box score on a nightly basis for the Warriors. He did it all in the win over the Pistons, finishing with a stat line of seven points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks.