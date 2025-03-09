Draymond Green Reacts to Steph Curry Chasing History vs Pistons
In their last matchup, the Detroit Pistons were on the wrong side of a 50-point outing from James Harden. They'll now attempt to slow down one of the game's other top guards in an effort to halt history.
On Saturday night, the Pistons will continue their West Coast swing with a matchup against the red-hot Golden State Warriors. Containing Steph Curry will be at the top of the scouting report as he continues to dazzle since the arrival of Jimmy Butler.
In his last outing, Curry erupted for 40 points against the Brooklyn Nets in a 121-119 win for the Warriors. With this performance, he has now scored at least 40 against 28 of the 30 teams in the association. The one non-Warriors team on the list, the Detroit Pistons.
Ahead of the matchup with the Pistons, Draymond Green was asked about Curry's pursuit of this historic feat. He admits that his longtime teammate is calculated with everything he does on the basketball court.
“You know, I saw this graphic the other day, and it showed his career high against everybody, and I screenshotted it, and I was going to send it to him, I didn’t,” Green told reporters after the game on Thursday. “Steph is not selfish, but he’s very calculated. So, if I had to guess, he knew."
When asked if he thinks Curry is going to attempt to cross the final team off his list Saturday, Green gave a humble response. He doesn't want to rile up a young and fiesty Pistons team.
“Let’s not piss the Pistons off,” Green said, laughing.
Saturday will be the second and final meeting between the Warriors and Pistons this season. When they faced off back in January, Detroit did a good job of containing Curry. He finished with just 17 points on 5-for-21 shooting from the field (2-for-14 from beyond the arc). If the Pistons want any chance of scoring a win, they'll need a similarly strong defensive showing on the former MVP.
