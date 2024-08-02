Draymond Green’s Comments About Pistons Riles Up Hornets Standout
Draymond Green seems confident the Golden State Warriors won’t be trading him away anytime soon. But considering the recent loss of Klay Thompson, there is a true possibility the Warriors could reach a point where they hit a reset as the days of the Golden State dynasty are in the rearview.
In the event Green gets traded to a non-winning organization, he recently made it clear that he prefers to land on a rebuilding squad like the Detroit Pistons.
Green’s interest in a hypothetical move to Detroit makes sense since he was born in Michigan and attended Michigan State for four seasons before becoming a second-round selection for the Warriors in 2012.
As Green explained his thoughts behind a hypothetical move, he shaded another Eastern Conference squad in the process. Charlotte Hornets standout Miles Bridges took to X to react.
“If [the Warriors] are going to send me to any non-winning organization, then send me to Detroit,” Green said on the Club520 podcast. “That’s the crib. I could make it do what it do there. That’s the crib! If they are gonna send me to any non-winning organization, I’d much rather it be Detroit than Charlotte.”
Bridges, a Hornets player and former Michigan State star, had an interesting reaction to the veteran forward’s statement.
Of course, Bridges is just defending his organization. Since entering the NBA in 2018, he was selected 12th overall by the LA Clippers, with his rights getting shipped to the Hornets. Since his rookie season, Bridges has been a full-time rotational player, growing into a starter in recent seasons.
Still, like the Pistons, the Hornets have struggled to compete for a spot in the postseason in recent runs. The last time the Hornets made the playoffs, they were the sixth seed in 2016. For the past eight seasons, Charlotte has missed the playoffs. Last year, they were slightly better than Detroit, finishing 21-61.
The chances of Green getting moved anytime soon are slim. At this point, a return home to Michigan to join the Pistons wouldn’t be his preference, but it’s something that doesn’t seem totally out of the question. For the time being, Green is committed to the Warriors and plans to stay that way until they decide they want to move on.