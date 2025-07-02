All Pistons

Duncan Robinson's Pistons Fit Gets Honest Review From Heat Legend

A Miami Heat legend spoke on Duncan Robinson's fit with Cade Cunningham on the Detroit Pistons.

Justin Grasso

Nov 27, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) juggles before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) juggles before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duncan Robinson will soon make his debut for the Detroit Pistons.

The veteran sharpshooter just played his final season with the Miami Heat, where he established himself as one of the most consistent three-point shooters in the game.

As Robinson prepares for the move back to Michigan, his former Miami Heat teammate Udonis Haslem spoke on the upcoming change of scenery for the former undrafted Wolverine.

“I’m happy for Duncan,” Haslem said. “He’s a guy who’s ignitable, but the thing he’s going to do for them mostly is open up Cade Cunningham and the other guys. The way defenses react when Duncan steps on the basketball court, they face guard him, and they don’t help-side defend.”

Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon proved that a strategy of surrounding Cade Cunningham with consistent deep threats is the key to a successful offense for Detroit. Robinson certainly plays the part.

“With Duncan Robinson being on the floor, it’s going to take so much pressure off Cade Cunningham and those other guys. Once those guys get free, you’re going to watch Duncan Robinson start knocking down shots,” Haslem added.

While the former Heat leader is very complimentary of Robinson’s shooting, he made it clear that the defensive side of the ball is something the 31-year-old will have to improve on as he lands in JB Bickerstaff’s system. That might take some time.

Fortunately, Robinson is already established as a sharpshooter. In over 400 career games, Robinson has averaged 40 percent from three, producing 11 points per game.

Latest on Detroit Pistons on SI

Detroit Pistons Add Nebraska Star After NBA Draft

Pistons Linked to Nickeil Alexander-Walker in Free Agency

Pistons Target Naz Reid Lands New Offer From Timberwolves

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News