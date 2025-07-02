Duncan Robinson's Pistons Fit Gets Honest Review From Heat Legend
Duncan Robinson will soon make his debut for the Detroit Pistons.
The veteran sharpshooter just played his final season with the Miami Heat, where he established himself as one of the most consistent three-point shooters in the game.
As Robinson prepares for the move back to Michigan, his former Miami Heat teammate Udonis Haslem spoke on the upcoming change of scenery for the former undrafted Wolverine.
“I’m happy for Duncan,” Haslem said. “He’s a guy who’s ignitable, but the thing he’s going to do for them mostly is open up Cade Cunningham and the other guys. The way defenses react when Duncan steps on the basketball court, they face guard him, and they don’t help-side defend.”
Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon proved that a strategy of surrounding Cade Cunningham with consistent deep threats is the key to a successful offense for Detroit. Robinson certainly plays the part.
“With Duncan Robinson being on the floor, it’s going to take so much pressure off Cade Cunningham and those other guys. Once those guys get free, you’re going to watch Duncan Robinson start knocking down shots,” Haslem added.
While the former Heat leader is very complimentary of Robinson’s shooting, he made it clear that the defensive side of the ball is something the 31-year-old will have to improve on as he lands in JB Bickerstaff’s system. That might take some time.
Fortunately, Robinson is already established as a sharpshooter. In over 400 career games, Robinson has averaged 40 percent from three, producing 11 points per game.
