Duncan Robinson Sends Message to Detroit Pistons Fans
After a long run with the Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson will now represent the Detroit Pistons.
It took some time, but Robinson was officially introduced to the local media on Sunday while spending time out in Las Vegas at the NBA Summer League.
As the Pistons got to work on their second matchup of the Summer League, Robinson sent a message to the fan base on social media.
“What up, Doe! It’s Duncan here,” he said. “I’m out here Vegas Summer League watching these young guys compete. I’m super excited to be joining the Pistons. I can’t wait to get to Detroit and get this thing rolling. Go Pistons!”
via @DetroitPistons: Let’s get this thing rolling @D_Bo20 🤝
Robinson had an early exit on his Miami Heat contract, which he took advantage of this offseason. While he considered a return to the Heat with a different deal, he ultimately took an alternative route by agreeing to terms on a deal with the Pistons.
The Pistons and the Heat then struck a sign-and-trade. The veteran Simone Fontecchio was swapped out for Robinson. Now, the Pistons have a new sharpshooter, who averaged 11 points while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc in over 420 games.
It will take some time before Robinson can get on the court for Detroit, but it will only be a matter of time before the NBA gears up to begin training camp league-wide. Robinson should be a valuable addition, especially since he brings six years of playoff experience to the table.
