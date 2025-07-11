Ex-Pistons Player Has Shocking Reveal About Kevin Durant
Not long after the Detroit Pistons traded for Simone Fontecchio, the Italian sharpshooter learned that he had interest from the Phoenix Suns. According to the sharpshooter, he found out from Kevin Durant.
"During a break in the game, Durant came up to me and told me, ‘We tried everything we could to get you here, but we couldn't do it.’” Fontecchio told II Centro, an Italian publication.
“It was a great show of respect from a champion of the game, and it made me realize how much he thought of me".
Fontecchio mentioned that interaction came shortly after the Pistons acquired him at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.
After making a handful of deals at that deadline, Fontecchio was the only acquisition from the Pistons to actually stick. A strong 16-game stretch, which included averages of 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists, along with 43 percent shooting, convinced the Pistons they should keep the forward around.
When Fontecchio hit the free agency market, he was a restricted player. The Pistons extended the qualifying offer, but eventually reached an agreement on a two-year deal. Last season, Fontecchio made $7.6 million playing for the Pistons.
Throughout the 2024-2025 season, the veteran sharpshooter came off the bench for 75 games. He averaged six points while shooting 34 percent from three.
In a sign-and-trade move, the Pistons have swapped out Fontecchio for Duncan Robinson. Now, Fontecchio is set to join the Miami Heat to close out his $8.3 million deal.
Fontecchio won’t get the chance to share the court with Durant, who made a move to the Houston Rockets, but he’ll earn an opportunity to have a role on a re-tooling Miami team.
