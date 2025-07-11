All Pistons

Ex-Pistons Player Has Shocking Reveal About Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant wanted Simone Fontecchio to join the Suns--not the Pistons.

Justin Grasso

Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

Not long after the Detroit Pistons traded for Simone Fontecchio, the Italian sharpshooter learned that he had interest from the Phoenix Suns. According to the sharpshooter, he found out from Kevin Durant.

"During a break in the game, Durant came up to me and told me, ‘We tried everything we could to get you here, but we couldn't do it.’” Fontecchio told II Centro, an Italian publication.

“It was a great show of respect from a champion of the game, and it made me realize how much he thought of me".

Simone Fontecchi
Apr 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio (19) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Tyler Smith (21) in the second half at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Fontecchio mentioned that interaction came shortly after the Pistons acquired him at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

After making a handful of deals at that deadline, Fontecchio was the only acquisition from the Pistons to actually stick. A strong 16-game stretch, which included averages of 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists, along with 43 percent shooting, convinced the Pistons they should keep the forward around.

When Fontecchio hit the free agency market, he was a restricted player. The Pistons extended the qualifying offer, but eventually reached an agreement on a two-year deal. Last season, Fontecchio made $7.6 million playing for the Pistons.

Throughout the 2024-2025 season, the veteran sharpshooter came off the bench for 75 games. He averaged six points while shooting 34 percent from three.

In a sign-and-trade move, the Pistons have swapped out Fontecchio for Duncan Robinson. Now, Fontecchio is set to join the Miami Heat to close out his $8.3 million deal.

Fontecchio won’t get the chance to share the court with Durant, who made a move to the Houston Rockets, but he’ll earn an opportunity to have a role on a re-tooling Miami team.

Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency

Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract

Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement

Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons

Pistons’ Paul Reed Decision Receives Questionable Grade

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News