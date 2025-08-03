All Pistons

Ex-Pistons All-Star Has Comical Reaction to Dunk Reel

Former Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin recently reacted to his dunk reel.

Feb 9, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) dribbles the ball while defended by Brooklyn Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
When Blake Griffin was in his prime, he was one of the most prolific dunkers in the NBA.

Before he got traded to the Detroit Pistons, Griffin was a high-flying superstar for the Los Angeles Clippers. Recently, a highly entertaining three-minute Blake Griffin dunk reel made its rounds on social media.

About a week later, it came across Griffin’s timeline. The now-retired NBA forward had a comical response as he watched himself in action.

via @blakegriffin: Ahh young knees

It’s hard to argue that Griffin’s best playing days were with the LA Clippers. After he was selected first overall in 2009, Griffin missed a year before debuting in 2010.

Following his rookie season, Griffin was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year. He would make five All-Star games with the Clippers throughout his tenure with the team out West.

During the 2017-2018 season, the Clippers had Griffin on the court for just 33 games. Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, he was moved to the Pistons in a blockbuster trade.

Griffin, along with Willie Reed and Brice Johnson, was traded to Detroit for Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, and multiple picks.

Feb 11, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) looks to pass the ball as Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) defends during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images / Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

In his first stretch of games with the Pistons, Griffin averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. In 2018-2019, Griffin appeared in 75 games for his first full season with Detroit. He posted the best scoring year of his career.

The veteran forward averaged 25 points while shooting 46 percent from the field and 36 percent from three. He also came down with eight rebounds per game and produced five assists per matchup. Griffin helped lead the Pistons to the playoffs. Unfortunately, he only played in two games, as he struggled to stay healthy.

Griffin’s playoff run with the Pistons was the latest for the franchise before the 2025 run.

After getting bought out by the Pistons during the 2020-2021 NBA season, Griffin joined the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. He ended up playing for the Nets for two years before spending a year with the Boston Celtics.

After 765 games, Griffin called it a career. He left the NBA with six All-Star nods, five All-NBA accolades, and the 2011 Rookie of the Year title.

