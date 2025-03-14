Ex-Pistons Standout Seems Close to Returning From Major Injury
Before the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards had their second clash of the week on Thursday night, the former Pistons standout Saddiq Bey was spotted going through a pregame workout.
It was a positive sign for Bey, who is working his back from a major injury he suffered during the 2023-2024 NBA season.
Roughly one year ago, Bey was playing for the Atlanta Hawks. During the Hawks’ March 10 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Bey started and checked in for 27 minutes of action. He accounted for 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists.
Before the Hawks went into their next matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Bey was diagnosed with an ACL tear. He missed the remainder of the season.
Over the summer, Bey entered the 2024 free agency class, still recovering from his surgery. Despite being in recovery, he still landed a three-year, $20 million deal from the Washington Wizards. It’s unclear if Bey will get a chance to suit up this season, but he seems close to returning. The Wizards have one month left of basketball before they focus on the 2025 NBA Draft.
Bey has a lot to prove after getting his NBA career off to a hot start. After landing on the Pistons ahead of his rookie year, Bey took advantage of being in a position to gain immediate playing time on a rebuilding squad. During his first two years with the Pistons, Bey averaged 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 36 percent shooting from deep. He was traded to the Hawks after playing in 52 games during his third season.
