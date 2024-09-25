Fans Call for Detroit Pistons to Reunite With 3-Time NBA All-Star
With training camp just around the corner, one question regarding the Detroit Pistons is who is going to be Cade Cunningham's backup at point guard. Following some recent news, fans have tossed out a name on the open market to consider for this role.
Late Monday afternoon, reports emerged that the Memphis Grizzlies decided to waive Derrick Rose. The former MVP will now search for a new home in hopes of keeping his NBA career alive.
Rose had a rare career arc due to multiple devastating injuries. However, he's managed to hang around the league as a backup. The 35-year-old played in 24 games for the Grizzlies last season and averaged 8.0 PPG and 3.3 APG.
Among Rose's stops in the NBA is the Pistons. He appeared in 65 total games for Detroit across two seasons from 2020 to 2021. Now a free agent, fans have posed the question if the front office should bring him back for another run.
Rose has proven to be a reliable backup guard in the twilight of his career, but the Pistons might be better off staying away from a move like this. With so many young players on the roster who need playing time to evaluate their long-term future, bringing in a veteran would only create a log jam.
Based on the current construction of the roster, the Pistons have two options when it comes to Cunningham's backup. The first is Jaden Ivey in the event J.B. Bickerstaff doesn't start the two lottery picks together. After that is Marcus Sasser, who showed some promising flashes at backup PG at the end of last season under Monty Williams. Seeing that adding Rose wouldn't raise their floor that much, the Pistons are better off filling this role in-house to start the season.