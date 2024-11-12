Father of Pistons Rookie Reacts to Ausar Thompson Health Update
Through the first few weeks of the season, the Detroit Pistons have been without one of the morning intriguing prospects of their young core. Following new developments, the team is finally on track to being at full strength.
After being diagnosed with a blood clot towards the end of last season, Ausar Thompson was shut down by the Pistons. He was eventually cleared for individual workout, but couldn't fully rejoin his team until he was cleared by the player's association.
On Monday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest regarding Thompson. The former No. 5 pick has been cleared to return and has begun his ramp-up process to make his debut.
Shortly after this news hit social media, many fans chimed in with their thoughts. Among those excited by this update was the father of Pistons' rookie Ron Holland. He re-posted the initial report while showing his excited for Thompson's eventual return.
Holland, also a former No. 5 pick, is someone who has gotten more playing time to start the year with Thompson sidelined. Through his first 11 games, he is averaging 5.9 PPG and 2.5 RPG.
With Thompson returning, the Pistons will now have a chance to see how their entire core fits with the new-look roster. Before being shut down, he was arguably the team's best perimeter defender and a constant threat in the open floor. Also, with the improved shooting on the roster, J.B. Bickerstaff might be able to play him for longer stretches.
Similar to Thompson, Holland is a versatile forward who can do just about everything on the floor. Pairing the two together has the chance to give Detroit one of the more interesting young two-way wing duos in the league.