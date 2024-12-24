Floyd Mayweather Shows Love to Pistons Star Before Win vs Lakers
Facing the Los Angeles Lakers on the road, the Detroit Pistons hooped in front of some notable celebrities on Monday night. The emerging All-Star guard Cade Cunningham had the chance to link up with one of the greatest boxers to grace the ring before he tipped off against LA.
Floyd Mayweather stood courtside before the game tipped off, getting a glimpse at Cunningham’s pregame workout routine. Before the young star went back to the locker room to suit up for the game, he shared a moment with the legend.
Cunningham was fresh off of a Player of the Week win and looking to improve to 3-1 in the Pistons’ last four games as Detroit had a chance to sweep the season series against the Lakers.
Monday’s game went the Pistons’ way. Cunningham checked in for 35 minutes, and while he didn’t have a stellar shooting night, he still managed to produce 20 points.
Once again, Cunningham’s playmaking skills were on full display. He finished the game with ten assists, racking up another double-double on the year. Cunningham also had five rebounds to go with his total/
The Pistons knocked off the Lakers with a three-point victory. It was their second win in a row, which put them on an ideal path after firing up a West Coast tour.
Over the weekend, the Pistons defeated the Phoenix Suns with an eight-point win after a disappointing loss at home against the Utah Jazz.
By winning Monday’s game in LA, the Pistons are 4-4 this month. They are one win away from tying last season’s total. With two games left in December, the Pistons could officially surpass last season’s 14-win total by sweeping the rest of their West Coast stretch.
Next up, the Pistons will face the Sacramento Kings. Two days later, they’ll take on the Denver Nuggets.