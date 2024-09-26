Former Celtics Veteran is Reportedly Joining Detroit Pistons
Ahead of training camp, the Detroit Pistons are expected to add another veteran to the roster.
According to Priority Sports, the veteran forward Lamar Stevens is set to sign with the Pistons for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Stevens, a former undrafted prospect, is set to join his fourth squad since entering the NBA in 2020.
During his NCAA run, Stevens played four seasons for Penn State. Since his freshman season, he was a starter and appeared in 135 games throughout his college career.
By the end of his senior season, Stevens wrapped up his NCAA run by averaging 16 points and seven rebounds while knocking down 44 percent of his shots from the field.
The 2020 NBA Draft went both rounds without the former four-star recruit getting selected. Stevens still found his way onto a roster as he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a two-way contract.
During his rookie season, Stevens came off the bench in 40 games for the Cavs. Averaging 13 minutes of action, he produced four points and two rebounds per game.
As his rookie season winded down, Stevens landed a standard contract from the Cavs. He was with the team for the next two seasons. During his final run in Cleveland, Stevens started in a career-high 25 games. He made a total of 62 appearances.
In his third season, Stevens produced five points and three rebounds per game. Although the Cavaliers kept Stevens for some time, they traded him away during the 2023 offseason. Stevens was waived shortly after getting dealt away to the San Antonio Spurs.
Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Stevens signed with the Boston Celtics. He appeared in 19 games with the eventual NBA Champions. Ahead of last season’s trade deadline, Stevens was traded once again. In a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, Stevens was moved for Xavier Tillman.
During the final stretch of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Stevens appeared in 19 games with the Grizzlies. He found success in the scoring department by averaging 12 points on 45 percent shooting. On the glass, he came down with five rebounds per game.
The 27-year-old is reportedly set to join a young Pistons team that worked on mixing in some experienced veterans this offseason. Across his career, Stevens averaged six points and three rebounds. From three, he knocked down shots at a 29 percent clip.