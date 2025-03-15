Former Champion Believes Pistons are Capable of Postseason Upset
For the first time in over five years, the Detroit Pistons find themselves on track to reach the postseason. Even with their lack of experience, one former player is confident in their abilities to potentially pull off an upset.
This season, the Pistons have by far been the biggest success story in the NBA. A year removed from having the league's worst record, Detroit is knocking on the door of a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. Many factors can be attributed to their success this season, most notably the big leap Cade Cunningham has made in his development.
During a recent episode of his Club 520 podcast, Jeff Teague gave his thoughts on the Pistons as they continue their playoff push. The former champion believes that, depending on who they face, Detroit is capable of stunning a team and pulling off an upset in round one. Teague also brought up Cunningham in this regard, stating that countless young stars have had coming-out parties in the postseason.
"If they get matched up with the Pacers or the Knicks, they got potential to knock one of those teams off," Teague said. "Cade Cunningham, even though he hasn't been in a playoff series yet, he hasn't had that moment yet. But, people have coming out parties."
As of now, it remains unclear who the Pistons will face off with in round one. With the sizable gap in third place, the Knicks are likely the finish as the No. 3 seed. However, everything below that is still up for grabs. The Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are currently tied for fourth place, with the Pistons only trailing both teams by one game.
