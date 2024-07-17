Former Coach Praises Pistons Rookie Ron Holland
After sitting out of the Detroit Pistons’ last Summer League matchup, Ron Holland was back in action Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls. Along with putting on an impressive showing, the young forward also received some praise from a former coach.
Among those on the call for the matchup was longtime coach Sam Mitchell. He got to talking about Holland, as he was one of the main standouts for the Pistons. While the pick shocked many in the moment, Mitchell sees why Trajan Langdon and the rest of the Pistons’ front office went with Holland at No. 5.
“When you watch him I see what Trajan Langdon and J.B. Bickerstaff like about this young man,” Mitchell said. “And you can just see the upside in him.”
The Pistons ended up taking down the Bull Tuesday night, winnin by a final score of 85-77. Holland managed to fill the entire stat sheet in the win, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
Holland made his Summer League debut over the weekend in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He also showcased his versatility in that game, posting a box score of 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks.
The Pistons swerved many on draft night when they selected Holland, but so far it has looked like a good selection. He’s held his own against other NBA talent, and continues to show the potential of being a do-it-all forward at the next level.
As Holland continues to turn in strong showings in Summer League, he is building momentum as he prepares for his first year in the NBA.