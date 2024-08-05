Former Coach Sticks With Detroit Pistons After Major Changes
The last two offseasons have involved major changes for the Detroit Pistons. Following the 2022-2023 NBA season, the team decided to move on from its head coach, Dwane Casey.
While Casey’s stint as the head coach concluded, he didn’t pack up and leave for another organization. Instead, Casey took on a job as a Senior Advisor in the front office.
For the second offseason in a row, the Pistons decided to shake things up. Not only did they part ways with Casey’s replacement, Monty Williams, but the ownership decided to add Trajan Langdon to the front office as the President of Basketball Operations.
Langdon’s presence led to additions and subtractions. The former general manager Troy Weaver was let go after reportedly being offered a different position. As for Casey, it appears he remains with the team.
According to a press release, the Pistons announced that Casey will continue his role as the Senio Advisor to Basketball Operations. The 2024-2025 NBA season will be his seventh with the organization.
Since joining the Pistons’ front office, Casey hasn’t garnered any attention from teams in search of a new head coach. However, a report from earlier in the offseason indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers targeted Casey for a top assistant role under new head coach JJ Redick. Casey reportedly declined.
In 1994, Casey’s coaching career started in Seattle, where he was an assistant for the SuperSonics. In 2005, he landed his first opportunity to become a head coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After a two-year run in Minnesota, Casey went back to an assistant role with the Dallas Mavericks. His second run as an assistant would last a few seasons before he took over as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors.
Casey spent seven seasons coaching the Raptors. Toronto made the playoffs in all but two of those seasons. After the Raptors lost in the second round for the second season in a row in 2018, Casey was let go. He joined the Pistons right after.
Unfortunately, Casey took a job with the Pistons as the rebuild was beginning to take place. While Detroit made the playoffs in his first season, the Pistons were swept. From that point, Detroit would go on to miss the following four playoff runs. After a 17-65 season in 2022-2023, Casey was removed from the coaching staff.
It’s unclear if Casey would entertain another coaching job or not. For the time being, he’ll continue working in Detroit’s front office under the new leadership.