Former Detroit Lions Player Reacts to Pistons’ Recent Addition
The Detroit Pistons are working on finalizing the new coaching staff under J.B. Bickerstaff.
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson is especially happy with one of Bickerstaff’s recent additions, as his older brother is set to return to an NBA bench.
“I am so proud of my big brother,” Nate Burleson wrote on X last week. "He’s one of the best coaches in the game and an even better man. [The Detroit Pistons] just landed one more beautiful basketball mind to the team.”
Late last week, it was revealed the Pistons were hiring Kevin Burleson.
He’ll join Detroit’s bench after a stint as the head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, a G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets.
While Burleson joins the Pistons after a run with a developmental squad, he has experience as an assistant in the NBA already.
In 2018, Burleson joined the Memphis Grizzlies’ coaching staff as an assistant in player development. In 2019, he took on a job with the Minnesota Timberwolves, garnering a similar role.
Burleson became the ninth head coach of the Vipers in 2022. Throughout his two-season run, the Vipers won over 55 percent of their games, notching playoff appearances both times. They won three of their five playoff games and were crowned Western Conference Champions in the G League in 2023.
Now joining the Pistons, Burleson steps into a role on a rebuilding NBA squad, looking to turn things around after a rough go-round in 2023-2024. Following a 14-win season, the Pistons parted ways with Monty Williams. He was replaced by Bickerstaff, who is making some key changes to the coaching staff.
