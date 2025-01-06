Former Detroit Pistons All-Star Lands Major Gig After Retirement
After months of speculation surrounding the next move for the former Detroit Pistons All-Star Blake Griffin, it seems a television job is finally in play.
According to The Athletic, Griffin signed with Amazon Video to be a part of their brand-new NBA studio coverage team. Griffin is reportedly joining NBA reporter Taylor Rooks and former Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, to discuss hoops as part of Amazon’s major move into NBA coverage.
The show is expected to start “later this calendar year,” according to The Athletic.
The 35-year-old Griffin didn’t have a playing stint during the previous NBA season, but he was open to joining any interested suitors as he was still an active free agent. After failing to play during the 2023-2024 season, Griffin decided to call it a career.
Back in April, the standout forward announced his retirement. From that point on, Griffin was mentioned as a potential candidate to move from the court to the media section.
The veteran forward’s expertise will play well for Amazon. After all, Griffin was one of the most notable players of his era, especially during his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers.
In 2009, Griffin was the NBA’s top pick out of Oklahoma. Following his true rookie season, which featured nothing but recovery from an injury, Griffin burst onto the scene by averaging 23 points and 12 rebounds, winning the NBA’s Rookie of the Year title in 2011.
In eight seasons with the Clippers, Griffin appeared in over 500 games. He posted averages of 22 points, nine rebounds, and four assists over that span. In 2018, Griffin was traded to the Pistons.
Although Griffin’s injury concerns in Detroit have often overshadowed his production, he put together some stellar performances in a Pistons uniform.
Across four years, Griffin played in 138 games. He averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. During the 2018-2019 season, Griffin was an All-Star. He remains the Pistons’ latest All-Star, which is a trend that could be broken this year if Cade Cunningham gets the nod.
Following the Pistons era, Griffin played two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets before finishing out with the Boston Celtics. All in all, he has over 750 games under his belt, along with 10 playoff runs.