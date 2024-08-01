Former Detroit Pistons All-Star Lured Free Agent to East Rival
Among the players to hit the free agent market this summer was former Detroit Pistons lottery pick Andre Drummond. He'd end up staying in the Eastern Conference, signing a two-year deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers.
Drummond is just one of the many players the Sixers have signed this offseason. Aside from their major splash in landing Paul George, they also made numerous additions to the supporting cast. One of their more recent moves was bringing in another former Pistons player.
Earlier this month, veteran point guard Reggie Jackson and the Charlotte Hornets agreed to terms on a buyout. Upon hitting the open market, the former NBA champion decided to ink a deal with the Sixers.
During his introductory press conference, Jackson was asked about what led to him signing with the Sixers. He cited Drummond as a major factor, citing their strong relationship dating back to their time as teammates on the Pistons.
"It's definitely great to play with Andre again," Jackson told reporters Tuesday. "That's my brother. We've stayed in touch always since our Detroit days...I was excited to play with Andre again."
Jackson joined the Pistons in 2015 after starting his career as a member of the OKC Thunder. He'd go on to have some of his best years in Detroit, averaging 16.2 PPG and 5.6 APG across six seasons. Drummond also saw great success with the franchise, being a multi-time All-Star and rebounding champion.
This duo never had a chance to contend with the Pistons, but that isn't the case now. Playing alongside the trio of George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey, Drummond and Jackson could be part of one of the Eastern Conference's top teams next season.