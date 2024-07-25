Former Detroit Pistons First-Rounder Lands New NBA Deal
After not being able to find a new home for Killian Hayes last season, the Detroit Pistons waived the former lottery pick. While he didn't ink a new deal after hitting free agency then, he has one now.
On Thursday afternoon, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Hayes will be going to the Brooklyn Nets on a one-year deal. With this opportunity, the French prospect has the chance to compete for a roster spot as he attempts to stick around in the NBA.
Hayes got his start with the Pistons in 2020, when the team drafted him seventh overall in 2020. He showed some minor flashes during his stint with Detroit, but never reach the potential of a lottery pick.
Hayes' best season with the Pistons came in 2023, when he averaged 10.3 PPG and 6.2 APG across 76 matchups. Before being waived, the young guard was seeing consistent minutes and sometimes starting for Monty Williams.
With other guards like Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser needing more playing time, the Pistons had to make a decision on who they were going to put their time and energy into. In the end, Hayes was the odd man out in Detroit.
Now with a change of scenery, Hayes gets to start a new chapter in his career. After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, the Nets are fully embracing a rebuild. In this low-pressure situation, Hayes has a chance to prove himself and recoup his value in the league. For Brooklyn, they're taking a chance on a former lottery pick who is still very young. Given their current situation, they have nothing to lose and everything to gain by taking a flier on him.