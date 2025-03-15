Former Detroit Pistons Guard Jabs at 2-Time NBA Champion
Prior to the 2013 season, the Detroit Pistons rolled the dice on trading for former top-10 pick Brandon Jennings. Nearly a decade removed from his playing days, the longtime point guard uttered a bold take regarding him and a two-time NBA champion.
While on a live stream with Gilbert Arenas and the rest of his podcast hosts, Jennings patiently listened to a re-draft from his 2009 class. Starting things off was the superstar talents from that year, Steph Curry, James Harden, and Blake Griffin. However, he quickly interjected when another name was brought up. That being current Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday.
Holiday was picked by the Philadelphia 76ers in the '09 draft, seven selections after Jennings was taken by the Milwaukee Bucks. In his eyes, he believes that he is a better overall player and that Holiday is only ranked above him now because of his career resumé.
"Jrue Holiday has never been better than me," Jennings said. "He has a better career, they're not better than me though, are you [expletive] crazy?"
Jennings has a strong start to his career, averaging nearly 20 points per game at the age of 22. However, injuries led to him only lasting about a decade in the league. He was last on an NBA roster in 2018, appearing in just 14 games for the Bucks.
As for Holiday, he continues to be a productive piece for contending teams. He helped the Bucks secure a championship in 2021 and added another title to his resumé with the Celtics last season.
There is no denying that Jennings was a high-powered offensive guard with a lot of potential, but it's tough to put him over a player like Holiday. Between his two-way impact and ability to do just about everything on the floor, there's a reason he's still a high-quality player at the age of 34.
