Former Detroit Pistons Guard Packaged in Trade to LA Lakers
At last year's trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons made a flurry of moves to help better set them up for the offseason. Among the players brought in for a short stretch was veteran combo-guard Shake Milton.
The Pistons acquired Milton in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves centered around guard Monte Morris. However, his time in Detroit was not long. Milton would end up playing in just four games after the trade before eventually being waived.
For the second straight season, Milton finds himself on the move before the trade deadline. Reports emerged Sunday that the Brooklyn Nets have traded him and Dorian Finney-Smith to the LA Lakers in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks.
The Nets have been moving toward a full rebuild after trading away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, which is why they're slowly dealing away all their veteran talent. Milton had played well for them as a backup guard, averaging 7.4 PPG and 2.4 APG while playing around 18 minutes a game.
In his short stint with the Pistons, Milton did have one successful outing for them. Facing off against the Phoenix Suns, he notched 13 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes of action.
As for the Pistons, they are a team that should be poking around on the available talent on Brooklyn's roster. After performing way ahead of expectations, Trajan Langdon could be a buyer at the deadline to make a playoff push. If he does attempt to seek upgrades, forward Cam Johnson is a player who would be a strong complement at the wing position for the Pistons.