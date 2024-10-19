Former Detroit Pistons Player Goes Viral for Vicious Dunk
This week, former Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee made his EuroLeague debut.
As the guard searched for his first basket in the competition, the former NBA player wasted no time putting his opponent on notice.
Lee threw down a vicious poster dunk, which went viral on social media.
Recently, Lee joined Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel on a reported two-year contract. He wrapped up a four-year run in the NBA as he went overseas.
Pistons fans know Lee well, considering he was a homegrown prospect for a couple of seasons.
In 2020, Lee hit the NBA Draft out of Vanderbilt. He was selected 38th overall by the Utah Jazz but was traded to the Pistons. Detroit brought him on with a two-way contract.
Eventually, Lee earned a standard deal.
In two seasons with the Pistons, Lee appeared in 85 games. Spending an average of 16 minutes on the court, Lee produced six points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field.
During the 2022 offseason, Lee was traded to the Jazz. He was waived before reaching Exhibit 10 deals with two teams. While the Phoenix Suns’ G League affiliate was in play for Lee, he ultimately ended up with the Toronto Raptors organization.
During the 2022-2023 season, the Philadelphia 76ers picked up Lee on a two-way deal. He would be waived one month later. In January 2023, Lee landed multiple 10-day deals with the Suns before getting another two-way contract.
Across two seasons with the Suns, Lee averaged five points and two rebounds. After his run in Phoenix, Lee garnered attention beyond the NBA. He’s taking the next steps in Israel.