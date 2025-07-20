Former Detroit Pistons Rival Makes Major Decision
After spending two seasons with Damian Lillard as a direct division rival, the Detroit Pistons watched the All-Star officially move back out west, making a shocking decision to re-sign with the Portland Trail Blazers.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Lillard signed with the Blazers on a three-year deal. He’s set to make $42 million from the organization that drafted him in 2012.
Just two seasons ago, the Blazers closed the book on the Lillard era. Clearly, they didn’t toss it out.
Lillard ended up on the Milwaukee Bucks, where he was expected to help boost Giannis Antetokounmpo and the organization back into championship contention. It’s safe to say the Lillard experience in Milwaukee didn’t go as planned.
The Bucks struggled to make a huge splash during the playoffs over the last two years. Worst of all, Lillard suffered an Achilles injury, which will sideline him for the entire 2025-2026 NBA season.
The Bucks shocked the NBA when they waived Lillard, who was getting paid a significant amount of money. As they knew he wouldn’t be around next season, Milwaukee wanted to cut ties early.
In two seasons with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 25 points and seven assists. He shot 43 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.
Throughout his two-year tenure with the Bucks, Lillard faced the Pistons five times. He posted averages of 31 points, four rebounds, and six assists while making nearly half of his shots. The Pistons remain in a slump against the Bucks, being on a 13-game losing streak heading into next year.
Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency
Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract
Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement
Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons