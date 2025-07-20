All Pistons

Former Detroit Pistons Rival Makes Major Decision

Damian Lillard moves on from the Eastern Conference.

Justin Grasso

Dec 3, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) controls the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (8) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) controls the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (8) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

After spending two seasons with Damian Lillard as a direct division rival, the Detroit Pistons watched the All-Star officially move back out west, making a shocking decision to re-sign with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Lillard signed with the Blazers on a three-year deal. He’s set to make $42 million from the organization that drafted him in 2012.

Just two seasons ago, the Blazers closed the book on the Lillard era. Clearly, they didn’t toss it out.

Lillard ended up on the Milwaukee Bucks, where he was expected to help boost Giannis Antetokounmpo and the organization back into championship contention. It’s safe to say the Lillard experience in Milwaukee didn’t go as planned.

The Bucks struggled to make a huge splash during the playoffs over the last two years. Worst of all, Lillard suffered an Achilles injury, which will sideline him for the entire 2025-2026 NBA season.

The Bucks shocked the NBA when they waived Lillard, who was getting paid a significant amount of money. As they knew he wouldn’t be around next season, Milwaukee wanted to cut ties early.

Damian Lillard vs Piston
Jan 22, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) attempts to block a shot from Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

In two seasons with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 25 points and seven assists. He shot 43 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

Throughout his two-year tenure with the Bucks, Lillard faced the Pistons five times. He posted averages of 31 points, four rebounds, and six assists while making nearly half of his shots. The Pistons remain in a slump against the Bucks, being on a 13-game losing streak heading into next year.

Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency

Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract

Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement

Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons

Pistons’ Paul Reed Decision Receives Questionable Grade

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News