Former Detroit Pistons Star Shows Love to Cade Cunningham
Andre Drummond was once in the shoes of Cade Cunningham. Earlier in his career, Drummond was the focal point of the Detroit Pistons franchise and established himself as a multi-time All-Star in the NBA when he played in Michigan.
Watching Cunningham take on that role years later, Drummond recently showed love to the one-time All-Star after his big night down in Miami, Florida.
via @AndreDrummond: This picture is 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Cade Cunningham is having the best season of his young career in 2024-2025. After participating in his first All-Star game, the progress didn’t stop for the star guard.
On Wednesday night against the Miami Heat, Cunningham put on in front of a sold-out crowd on the road, with national broadcast cameras rolling.
Not only did Cunningham produce a triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, but he knocked down the game-winning three to put the Heat away for their ninth loss in a row. Meanwhile, the Pistons gave themselves a chance to move up in the Eastern Conference standings with their 39th win.
Drummond, who now plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, has never masked his support for the franchise that drafted him. The big man made it clear he would like to retire as a member of the Pistons. He spent eight seasons with the Pistons, averaging 14 points and 13 rebounds throughout his career. Drummond was a two-time All-Star and a four-time rebounding champion.
