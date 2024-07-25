Former First-Rounder Reveals Honest Thoughts on Detroit Pistons Stint
The Andre Drummond era for the Detroit Pistons has been in the rearview for quite some time.
As the veteran center hasn’t suited up for the Motor City since the 2019-2020 season, Drummond has been focused on putting all of his effort into other teams. However, Detroit remains an important city and the Pistons remain special to Drummond, who credits the organization for taking a major chance on the former UConn center.
“I owe my life to them, man,” Drummond recently said via Jefe Island. “They took a chance on me at nine.”
Drummond entered the NBA as one of the best bigs in the 2012 NBA Draft class. The Pistons called on the young center to become the ninth-overall pick and had an immediate role available to him.
In his rookie season, Drummond appeared in 60 games. Most of his appearances came off the bench, as he averaged 20 minutes on the court. While he started just ten games that year, the Pistons’ decision to give him ten starts down the stretch of the year allowed them to realize he was worth becoming an everyday member of the team’s starting five moving forward.
As the veteran center now says—the rest is history.
“I gave everything I had when I was out there for the eight years I was there,” Drummond continued. “My first year was interesting. I got hurt midway through the season, right before the All-Star break I got the stress fracture in my back and had to step back a bit. When I came back, I think I missed three months? Four months? I can’t remember how long I missed, but I missed it, came back, and became a starter after that. The rest was history after that.”
In year two, Drummond made 81 appearances, averaging 32 minutes as a full-time starter. For the remainder of his run with the Pistons, Drummond was a focal point of the franchise and earned multiple All-Star nods. As he grew to become one of the top rebounders in the NBA, Drummond is confident that his time in Detroit allowed him to showcase himself as one of the best rebounders to play the game.
“The day I came back [from the injury], I started, and everything changed from there,” he finished. “I just became who I am today as the best rebounder ever… Ever.”
On four occasions, Drummond led the NBA in rebounds per game while rocking a Pistons uniform. Although he hasn’t accomplished that feat since leaving, he remains one of the best rebounding reserves in the game. Following a two-season stint with the Chicago Bulls, Drummond is back on the Philadelphia 76ers for another run as Joel Embiid’s backup.
While his days in Detroit are long gone, Drummond remains appreciative of his first NBA team.
