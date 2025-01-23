Former NBA Exec Gets Honest on Detroit Pistons’ Trade Plans
Soon, the NBA will put a cap on all trading. When that happens, most teams across the league will at least have some sort of different look and feel to them.
Last season, the Detroit Pistons consistently changed throughout the year. Being a rebuilding squad with a seller’s mindset, the Pistons were willing to wheel and deal with anybody in search of a veteran player on an expiring contract.
This year, the situation is different. With the Pistons doing a lot better, they are rumored to be changing their thoughts on where they should stand ahead of the deadline.
Instead of selling off a player like Malik Beasley or Tim Hardaway Jr, the Pistons are expected to search for legitimate impact players ahead of a potential postseason run.
While that doesn’t mean the Pistons will shy away from playing facilitator in a multi-team blockbuster—or go for a home-run hit in the market for a star—Detroit is simply being more mindful about the players they could send out or welcome in.
Former NBA executive Scott Perry suggests the reason behind that type of mindset for the Pistons is simple: the team should be looking to preserve its strong chemistry with the team they have right now.
“The most important thing you can do as an organization now is you got to protect the sanctity of that locker room,” Perry told Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill. “It’s obvious that the locker room has some very good chemistry going on. There is a culture developing.”
Among the three impact players the Pistons acquired over the offseason, Perry has experience working directly with Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr. Both players were praised by Perry for being true, hard-working professionals who lead by example.
“Those additions this year, along with the growth and development of the young guys, has allowed this team to be competitive in just about every game they played this season,” Perry added.
“Do you have to survey the landscape and see what may be available to you come trade deadline? Absolutely, it would not be prudent if you weren’t doing that. However, to me, you got to be very cautious in that.”
With 44 games in the bag, the Pistons are in the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture. After taking down the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, the Pistons are sixth in the conference. Clearly, the roster they have is clicking. Could they be better? Sure.
But it’s important for Detroit not to overplay their hand. Right now, they’ve got something good going on. It’s important they maintain that.
