Former NBA MVP Releases Cryptic Video Before Major Announcement
What’s next for the former NBA MVP, Derrick Rose? That was a question many asked earlier this week.
A recent social media post had the hoops world predicting that his retirement announcement was coming soon.
The veteran guard left dialogue out of the video, keeping everything cryptic for the time being. At one point, he’s staring at a rose, then out of a window, before writing in a notebook.
Was that the teaser? A majority of NBA fans on social media believed Rose’s retirement was on the horizon.
Indeed, that was the case.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Rose has called it a career.
The former Detroit Pistons guard recently wrapped up a season with the Memphis Grizzlies. Last year, Rose appeared in 24 games, getting seven starts, while averaging 17 minutes of playing time. During that stretch, Rose produced eight points and three assists per game while making 46 percent of his shots.
Rose was under contract for the 2024-2025 NBA season. Reports indicated that he planned for a return as he turns 36 next month. However, the Grizzlies moved on.
Earlier this week, Rose was waived by Memphis. Typically, veterans in his position tend to get linked to other teams as a potential destination. In Rose’s case, there wasn’t any of that.
The veteran guard leaves behind an impressive career despite injuries often affecting him throughout his journey.
During his time with the Chicago Bulls, Rose was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2009. He collected three All-Star appearances and was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2011.
In seven seasons in Chicago, Rose produced 20 points and six assists per game. His time with the Bulls concluded in 2017 after he was traded to the New York Knicks.
The following offseason, Rose joined the Cleveland Cavaliers before eventually getting traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After splitting time in Cleveland and Minnesota, Rose signed with the Pistons.
Playing in 65 games across two seasons, Rose averaged 17 points and five assists off the bench for Detroit. During the 2021 trade deadline, Rose was traded to the Knicks for a second stint with the Knicks.
Rose has played in a total of 723 games. Throughout his career, he averaged 17 points, three rebounds, and five assists while shooting 46 percent from the field.