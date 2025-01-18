Former NBA Player Gives Bold Take on Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
As he continues a breakout campaign in the NBA, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has become a major talking point across the association. Following another dazzling performance, one former player let out a bold take regarding his standing within the league.
On Monday night, the Pistons traveled to Madison Square Garden for the second and final time this season. After notching a triple-double in his last outing at the hallowed venue, Cunningham put together another noteworthy performance. The former No. 1 pick erupted for 36 points as the Pistons secured a road win over Jalen Brunson and company.
Following latest showing against the Knicks at MSG, longtime NBA forward Chandler Parsons sung Cunningham's praises on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. He's moved on from the All-Star conversation and feels the Pistons star should be in consideration for All-NBA this season.
"We need to be talking about him making All-NBA," Parsons said of Cunningham. "What he's doing this year, the numbers he's putting up, he's an absolute stud who has been carrying this team."
Cunningham showed flashes of taking the next step at the end of last season, but has fully made "the leap" in 2025. He continues to be one of the top all-around players in the league, posting averages of 24.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 9.4 APG. Most importantly, Cunningham's play is leading to winning basketball. The Pistons currently find themselves at 21-19 on the year and are knocking on the door of a playoff berth.
At this point, Cunningham looks like he's a lock for the All-Star game. If he's able to maintain this level of play through the second half of the season, he could certainly enter the All-NBA conversation. Such an honor would be a massive accolade for the Pistons guard seeing as he's only 23-years-old.