Former Pistons Forward Reacts to Isaiah Stewarts' Jab at Myles Turner
Since being drafted by the Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Stewart has always embraced the hard-nosed nature of the franchise. He has become a bit of an enforcer for the team, never backing down from an opponent.
Stewart plays the game with great intensity, especially on the defensive end. Since sliding back to center this season, he's provided a huge boost on that end of the floor. Despite being slightly undersized for the position, he is a good anchor for Detroit's defense.
On Thursday night, the Pistons found themselves in a heated matchup with the Indiana Pacers. Emotions were high throughout the entire matchup, with Stewart being among those in the mix. He exchanged words with Tyrese Haliburton early in the game, and then had choice words for Myles Turner later on. During a scuffled between players of both teams, he jabbed at the Pacers center for one of his off-court hobbies.
Shortly after this encounter, the clip began making the rounds on social media. Among those to share their thoughts on Isaiah Stewart's comments was a former Pistons player. Hamidou Diallo took to X/Twitter to give his thoughts on the team.
Diallo spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Pistons after being acquired from the OKC Thunder in 2021. He'd go on to play in over 130 games for Detroit, averaging 10.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 1.0 SPG. Diallo, 26, currently finds himself not on an NBA roster. He had a very minor stint with the Washington Wizards last season, playing in two games.
Stewart and the Pistons fought hard against the Pacers, but were unable to keep their winning streak alive on the road. Led by strong performances from Pascal Siakam and Turner, the Pistons walked out of Thursday's matchup with a 111-100 victory.