Former Pistons Guard Reveals Honest Take on Tobias Harris
Over the past year, the Detroit Pistons have brought on a handful of former Philadelphia 76ers. Last season, the team acquired the veteran guard Shake Milton for a quick stint. Milton landed on the team the day before the 2024 NBA trade deadline in exchange for Monte Morris.
After a 38-game showing on the Minnesota Timberwolves, Milton appeared in four games for the Pistons. He would average 16 minutes on the court, shooting 42 percent from the field to score seven points per game.
Being that the Pistons were in the midst of a 14-win year, the team allowed the veteran guard to hit the free agency market once again to land on a contender. Nearly one month after getting traded to Detroit, Milton reached a buyout with the Pistons. He joined the New York Knicks via free agency, before heading to Brooklyn through a sign-and-trade this past summer.
As Milton gains a fresh start for himself, the veteran guard saw a couple of his former teammates go to one of his latest stops. In free agency back in July, the Pistons added Tobias Harris on a two-year deal. Since Milton’s sophomore season in the league, he played alongside Harris.
Knowing what he knows about the Pistons and the young guys within the organization, the 28-year-old veteran sees major benefits of having Harris around the rebuilding squad.
“I mean, Tobias is the ultimate pro,” Milton told Pistons on SI. “So, he’s gonna be helping get what that team needs.”
Since his first full season in a Sixers uniform, Harris has been praised not only for his leadership but especially for his ability to adapt to any situation and adjust his role accordingly. While Harris received a lot of criticism from outsiders due to the fact his stats typically didn’t live up to his salary figure while working on a max deal, those from within the organization always had a positive outlook when it came to Harris.
“Just being around him, young guys will be able to see how a pro moves and what it looks like to come in early and stay late,” Milton added. “Even past that off the court, Tobias is somebody who will be good for anybody to be around, but especially those guys in that locker room. I have no doubt about it.”
The Pistons are a young team that lacked proper guidance over the years. While they had plenty of seasoned vets come and go recently, they struggled to find consistent leadership. When Trajan Langdon and the front office invested $52 million in Harris this past summer, they did it with intentions of keeping Harris as a core player as they work on turning it into a more competitive franchise for years to come.
So far, the Pistons have enjoyed Harris' presence. While the veteran forward is still adjusting to a role where he moves up the offensive pecking order, Harris has had an impact on several areas for the Pistons.
In six games for Detroit, Harris averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. On Sunday, the Pistons and the Nets will meet for the first time since Milton and Harris found new homes over the offseason.