Former Pistons Trade Acquisition Lands With Spurs in Free Agency
After landing on the Detroit Pistons for a short stint during the 2023-2024 NBA season, Malachi Flynn has found a new landing spot.
On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the San Antonio Spurs are bringing on Flynn for the 2024-2025 NBA season. Per the report, Flynn has reached a one-year deal.
Last season, Flynn bounced around and played with three different teams. After starting the year off with the Toronto Raptors, Flynn landed in a blockbuster trade between the Raptors and the New York Knicks.
Flynn wouldn’t stick around with the Knicks for long. After appearing in 14 games, averaging fewer than five minutes on the court, Flynn was traded at the deadline. He landed on the Pistons for the remainder of the regular season.
In Detroit, Flynn averaged 14 minutes off the bench. He made 24 appearances down the stretch. Despite the Pistons’ team struggles, Flynn found personal success.
During that stretch, Flynn averaged eight points while shooting 43 percent from the field, marking a career-high for both. In early April, the veteran guard made headlines across the NBA for scoring 50 points off the bench, nearly tying an NBA record.
At the end of the season, Flynn’s contract expired, allowing him to hit the open market. Weeks went by, and Flynn found his next landing spot with the Spurs.
The veteran guard landed in the NBA in 2020 out of San Diego State. He was a first-round pick, getting selected 29th overall by the Raptors.
Flynn played three full seasons with the Raptors. During his fourth year, he found a change of scenery. The Spurs now become Flynn’s fourth team.