Former Pistons Trade Piece Deals With Tough Setback
A former member of the Detroit Pistons was set to get an opportunity to showcase his skillset in the NBA Summer League with the Golden State Warriors.
At the start of free agency on Sunday, it was reported that Kevin Knox was set to join the Warriors in Las Vegas later this month. However, not long after the Warriors announced their Summer League roster, it was reported that Knox is dealing with a strained calf.
Suddenly, he’s not on pace to play for Golden State this month.
The inability to play in the Summer League is a tough blow for Knox, who is working on bouncing back after dealing with a handful of trades since entering the NBA in 2018.
As a former ninth-overall pick to the New York Knicks, Knox had a lot of pressure on him entering the Big Apple after a stint at Kentucky. He had a decent first season with the Knicks, but quickly fell out of their rotation. By the 2021-2022 season, Knox was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.
When he hit the free agency market in 2022, Knox landed with the Pistons for the first time in his career. He would spend 42 games in Detroit, averaging six points on 47 percent shoots as a reserve.
At the 2023 trade deadline, the Pistons traded Knox to the Portland Trail Blazers. He finished the season with 21 appearances, averaging 17 minutes on the floor.
Knox wouldn’t be away from the Pistons for long. During the 2023-2024 campaign, Knox re-signed with the Pistons. He played another 31 games in Detroit, averaging seven points on 46 percent shooting. Once again, his time in Detroit would be cut short.
At the 2024 trade deadline, the Pistons dealt Knox away to the Utah Jazz in the trade that landed the Pistons a key acquisition in Simone Fontecchio. The Jazz didn’t plan to keep Knox, waiving him almost immediately.
Knox took up a job in the G League for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season, signing with the Portland Trail Blazers’ affiliate. Unfortunately, there won’t be a chance to showcase himself in Vegas due to an injury. While that’s a tough blow for Knox, there’s still a chance he could generate some interest at some point during the offseason.