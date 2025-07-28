Former Pistons Veteran Announces Major Career Move
Evan Fournier’s run in the NBA concluded with a short stint on the Detroit Pistons. Since then, Fournier has been playing outside of the NBA, and announced that he would continue to do so recently.
“Olympiacos welcomed me like family,” Fournier told his followers over the weekend.
“This isn’t a new chapter. It’s the continuation of something strong. Couldn’t be happier to be part of this sacré club for 3 more seasons.❤️🤍. See you all soon.”
Fournier joined the EuroLeague following his Olympic run at the 2024 Paris games, where Fournier won a silver medal for the second time in his career.
Before reaching this point, Fournier had a long run in the NBA. In 2012, the 32-year-old was a first-round draft selection for the Denver Nuggets. After getting taken 20th overall, Fournier spent the first two years of his career with the Nuggets.
In 2014, Fournier joined the Orlando Magic. He ended up carving out a long and successful stint in Orlando, playing seven seasons for the Magic. During the 2020-2021 season, Fournier was traded to the Boston Celtics after making 26 appearances with the Magic.
During the 2021 offseason, Fournier struck a sign-and-trade to land with the New York Knicks. He would spend two full seasons in New York. During his third and final season on his deal, Fournier was traded to the Pistons. He appeared in 29 games for Detroit.
Seeing the court for 19 minutes per game, Fournier averaged seven points, two rebounds, and two assists. He made 37 percent of his field goals and knocked down 27 percent of his threes for the Pistons.
Fournier left the NBA with over 700 regular-season games played. He averaged 14 points on 37 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
