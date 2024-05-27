Former Pistons Veteran Predicts Donovan Mitchell’s Future With Cavs
The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to make a key change following a second-round playoff exit in 2024. Shortly after falling against the Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers parted ways with the head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff.
Now, the Cavs are reportedly working on making an extension offer to their star guard, Donovan Mitchell. In the event their former blockbuster trade acquisition isn’t interested in sticking around long-term, the Cavs might have to face reality and trade Mitchell away before they lose him for nothing to the free agency market.
With the big question surrounding Mitchell and his future, one former Detroit Pistons veteran predicted what could happen next with the star guard and the Cavs.
“I think [he stays],” said former Pistons forward, Marcus Morris. “I think Don really liked it there. He could be his self. He was kind of growing into a leader from what I’ve seen. Fans embraced him really well. Don’s quiet. He’s a workaholic, he’s always in the gym, he’s always watching film. I think Cleveland’s a really good place for him. It’s a great market. Great fans, always showing out. I would be highly surprised if he left. I would be highly surprised.”
Morris spent a small chunk of the 2023-2024 NBA season playing alongside Mitchell in Cleveland. After runs with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers, Morris was traded and waived before choosing to join the Cavs for 12 regular season games, and nine appearances in the playoffs.
Although it was a small journey in Morris’ NBA career, which started in 2011, the veteran witnessed Mitchell’s efforts in Cleveland up close and doesn’t seem to believe there will be a breakup anytime soon.
Lately, Mitchell’s situation has been one to watch for the Pistons. While landing Mitchell might be a pipe dream for a rebuilding Detroit team, they could still attempt to get in on the sweepstakes if the Cavs’ star is indeed available.
On the other hand, if Mitchell signs an extension with the Cavs, his co-star Darius Garland could end up on Cleveland’s trade block instead. While he doesn’t carry the same star power as the five-time All-Star, Garland would immediately become one of the most intriguing names in the trade market if available.
So far, the Cavs haven’t reached the point of facing either of those scenarios, but the Pistons will be keeping a close eye on their division rival.