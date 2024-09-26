Former Top-Ten Pick Joins Warriors After Stint With Pistons
The Detroit Pistons offered the veteran forward Kevin Knox multiple chances to make an impact on their roster. Both times, his runs with the team were short-lived.
At this point, Knox will get another chance to stick with an NBA roster out West. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the former top-ten pick is set to join the Golden State Warriors. He is signing a one-year deal, which offers him the chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp beginning next week.
Knox’s career started at the University of Kentucky in 2017. As a top-ten prospect in the nation coming out of Tampa, Knox played for one of the most notable basketball schools in the country. He started in 37 games as a freshman at Kentucky, averaging 16 points, five rebounds, and one assist.
During the 2018 NBA Draft, Knox landed with the New York Knicks in the first round. He was the team’s ninth-overall pick, which set high expectations for the young forward.
Knox’s rookie effort came with 75 appearances and 57 starts. At this point in his career, Knox’s rookie campaign remains his strongest. Seeing the court for nearly 30 minutes a night then, Knox produced 13 points and five rebounds per game.
Over the next few seasons, Knox’s playing time with the Knicks decreased. As a result, so did his production. During the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Knicks traded Knox to the Atlanta Hawks. He appeared in 17 games for the Hawks, averaging just seven minutes on the floor.
In 2022, Knox hit the free agency market. He signed with the Pistons weeks after the market opened. For 42 games, Knox played a reserve role for the Pistons. Averaging 14 minutes off the bench, he had his best shooting stretch as he knocked down 47 percent of his field goals. After averaging six points and three rebounds per game, Knox found himself dealt at the 2023 deadline.
The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Knox in a four-team trade. He appeared in 21 games with the Blazers before spending another offseason as a free agent. While Knox planned for a return to Portland, he was waived 20 days after signing. During the 2023-2024 season, Knox joined the Pistons for a second stint.
His run with the Pistons last season ended up being his last showing on the court beyond the G League. Knox appeared in 31 games to produce seven points and two rebounds per game. At the trade deadline, Knox was moved to the Utah Jazz. He helped the Pistons net Simone Fontecchio. Knox wouldn’t play for the Jazz. Instead, he was waived before spending the remainder of the season with Portland’s G League affiliate.