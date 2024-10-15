Free-Agent Sharpshooter Named as Possible Target for Detroit Pistons
This offseason, Trajan Langdon had a clear plan in mind when looking to make additions to the Detroit Pistons' roster. He sought out players who could help alleviate their spacing issues on offense, along with bringing a veteran presence to the locker room.
Langdon manage to acquire or trio of vets who will help the Pistons on multiple fronts. Tobias Harris is a well-respected veteran around the league, and is someone who could be a focal point in the offense. Detroit also landed a pair of high-volume outside shooters in Malik Beasely and Tim Hardaway Jr.
With the Pistons still having an open roster spot available, more reinforcements could be brought in before the start of the regular season. One name that was recently tossed out was Matt Ryan. The 27-year-old has bounced around the league, most recently playing for Langdon's former employer, the New Orleans Pelicans.
Following minor stints with the Lakers, Celtics, and Timberwolves, Ryan got an opportunity to be a rotation piece for the Pelicans. Appearing in 28 games for New Orleans, he averaged 5.4 PPG while shooting a stellar 45.1% from beyond the arc.
As a 6-foot-6 forward who is an efficient outside shooter, Ryan fits the archetype of player the Pistons have been targeting. That said, Detroit might be better leaving the final roster spot open to maintain flexibility come the trade deadline.
Ryan could seamlessly fit into the Pistons' rotation if acquired, but he'd be battling with countless others for playing time. JB Bickerstaff already has a log jam at both forward spots, which is why Langdon and the front office would be better off passing on Ryan at this point in time.